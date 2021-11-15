Falcons RB/WR Cordarrelle Patterson Has Sprained Ankle, Could Miss Time

According to Tom Pelissero, Falcons RB/WR Cordarrelle Patterson has a sprained ankle and there is real concern he misses Thursday night’s game against the Patriots.

Pelissero adds Patterson is still being evaluated but he could end up missing a couple of weeks after getting banged up in Sunday’s loss. Patterson played just 15 snaps against the Cowboys.

Patterson has been one of the biggest unexpected breakouts of the 2021 season, so this would be a big loss for a reeling Falcons team.

Patterson, 30, is a former first-round pick of the Vikings back in 2013. He played out his rookie contract with the Vikings, but they declined to pick up his fifth-year option, which allowed him to sign a free-agent deal with the Raiders in 2017.

Patterson was later traded to the Patriots and played out the final year of his two-year, $8.5 million contract. From there, he agreed to a two-year, $10 million contract with the Bears in 2019. He signed a one-year deal with the Falcons for the 2021 season.

In 2021, Patterson has appeared in nine games for the Falcons, rushing 77 times for 303 yards (3.9 YPC) and two touchdowns. He’s added 39 receptions on 49 targets for 473 yards and five touchdowns, as well as 332 kickoff return yards.