Falcons Re-Sign CB Chris Williamson To Practice Squad

The Atlanta Falcons announced they have brought CB Chris Williamson back to the practice squad.

We have signed Chris Williamson to the practice squad. — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) December 2, 2021

Atlanta’s practice squad now includes:

T Willie Beavers DE Quinton Bell RB Caleb Huntley TE John Raine WR Austin Trammell RB Qadree Ollison S Shawn Williams S Luther Kirk DE Nick Thurman G Ryan Neuzil WR Marvin Hall DB Lafayette Pitts OT Rick Leonard P Dom Maggio LB Dorian Etheridge CB Chris Williamson

Williamson, 24, was drafted by the Giants in the seventh-round out of Minnesota in 2020. He signed a four-year, $3.37 million rookie deal but was waived by the team coming out of camp and signed to the practice squad.

The Giants released Williamson late in the season and he caught on with the Falcons practice squad. Atlanta brought him back on a futures deal for 2021. He was waived coming out of the preseason and has bounced back and forth between the active roster and practice squad.

In 2021, Williamson has appeared in five games for the Falcons and recorded five total tackles.