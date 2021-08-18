Falcons Re-Sign DL Eli Ankou

The Atlanta Falcons announced Wednesday that they’ve re-signed DL Eli Ankou to a contract.

We have signed DL Eli Ankou. https://t.co/tnIgHMtrQJ — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) August 18, 2021

Ankou, 26, originally signed on with the Texans as an undrafted free agent out of UCLA back in 2017. He spent just over four months in Houston before he was waived at the start of the regular season and later claimed by the Jaguars.

Jacksonville cut Ankou loose coming out of the preseason in 2019 and later re-signed him to their practice squad. He was later waived by the Browns before being claimed by the Colts.

Indianapolis opted to waive him in September of last year and he was claimed off waivers by the Texans. Houston traded him to the Cowboys in exchange for a 2022 seventh-round pick in October.

Earlier in the offseason, Ankou signed with the Falcons but he lasted just a few months in Atlanta. He later had a brief stint with the Bills.

In 2020, Ankou appeared in seven games for the Cowboys and recorded five tackles and no tackles for loss or sacks.