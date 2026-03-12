Falcons Re-Sign DT LaCale London

The Atlanta Falcons announced they have re-signed DT LaCale London.

London, 28, wound up signing with the Bears after going undrafted following the 2020 draft.

The Bears waived London coming out of training camp and ultimately re-signed him to their practice squad. From there, the team opted to re-sign him to a futures contract in January of 2021.

Unfortunately, the Bears waived London again with an injury settlement before the start of the 2021 season. The Bears brought London back again to their practice squad in November of the 2021 season before re-signing him to another futures contract in January of 2022.

The Bears opted to waive London again in August of 2023. He spent time in the XFL in 2023 before signing with the Falcons. He was cut coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad. He was cut by Atlanta back in August 2024 and he re-signed to their practice squad.

London re-signed with the Falcons on a futures deal for the 2025 season.

In 2025, London appeared in 13 games for the Falcons and recorded 30 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, five sacks, a pass defense and a forced fumble.