Falcons Re-Sign ERFA LS Liam McCullough

The Atlanta Falcons announced they re-signed LS Liam McCullough as an exclusive rights free agent on Friday.

McCullough, 26, originally signed on with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent out of Ohio State back in April. He was cut loose in training camp as a rookie and signed on with the Steelers but was cut loose after a couple of weeks.

He returned to Las Vegas on a futures deal in 2021 but was waived in training camp, once again. McCullough signed a one-year deal with the Falcons last offseason and managed to make their active roster. He’s now re-signed to Atlanta on three consecutive one-year deals.

In 2023, McCullough appeared in all 17 games for the Falcons.