Falcons Re-Sign ERFA TE Jaeden Graham

By
Jonathan Comeaux
-
     

The Atlanta Falcons announced that they have re-signed exclusive rights free agent TE Jaeden Graham on Friday. 

Graham, 25, signed on with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent out of Yale back in 2018. He was eventually signed to a futures deal after his rookie year and is now concluding a two-year, $1,080,000 deal.

In 2020, Graham appeared in all 16 games and recorded three receptions for 25 yards (8.3 YPC) and no touchdowns. 

