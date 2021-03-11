Falcons Re-Sign Four Including K Younghoe Koo

The Atlanta Falcons announced Thursday that they’ve re-signed K Younghoe Koo, DE Jacob Tuioti-Mariner, CB Tyler Hall and WR Christian Blake.

All four players were exclusive rights free agents this offseason.

Koo, 26, wound up signing a three-year, $1.66 million contract with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent out of Georgia Southern back in 2017. He was set to make a base salary of $465,000 for the 2017 season when the Chargers waived him a few weeks into the season.

After a stint with the AAF’s Atlanta Legends, the Patriots signed Koo to their practice squad. However, he was released during the season and later signed on with the Falcons. Atlanta signed him to a one-year extension at the beginning of last year.

In 2020, Koo appeared in 15 games for the Falcons and converted 37 of 39 field goal attempts (94.9 percent) to go along with 33 of 36 (91.7 percent) extra point tries.