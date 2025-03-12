Falcons Re-Sign Three Players

The Atlanta Falcons announced Wednesday evening that they’ve re-signed three players including OL Elijah Wilkinson, OL Kyle Hinton and LB Josh Woods.

Wilkinson, 30, wound up going undrafted out of Massachusetts back in 2017. He later signed on with the Broncos but was waived coming out of the preseason and was re-signed to their practice squad.

Wilkinson played under exclusive rights tenders for two seasons before returning to the Broncos on a one-year, restricted tender worth $3.27 million for the 2020 season. From there he played for the Bears and Falcons.

Arizona signed Wilkinson to a contract for the 2023 season before agreeing to a one-year contract with the Falcons last August.

In 2024, Wilkinson appeared in two games for the Falcons.

Woods, 28, wound up going undrafted out of Maryland in 2018. He signed with the Bears following a tryout at rookie minicamp. However, he was waived coming out of the preseason and signed to the practice squad.

The Bears re-signed Woods to a futures deal for the 2019 season and he made the roster each of the past two seasons. The team then re-signed him to a one-year deal before waiving him coming out of the preseason.

Chicago re-signed Woods to the practice squad prior to the 2021 season. However, Woods was later signed off of the Bears’ practice squad by the Lions. He was set to be a restricted free agent prior to re-signing with Detroit.

Detroit opted to bring Woods back on a one-year deal in 2022. He signed with the Cardinals in 2023 before joining the Falcons last year.

In 2024, Woods appeared in five games for the Falcons and recorded a tackle.