Falcons Release CB Casey Hayward Jr

The Atlanta Falcons announced that they’ve released veteran CB Casey Hayward Jr on Friday.
Hayward is coming off of a season-ending pectoral injury and the Falcons signed CB Mike Hughes this offseason and traded for Jeff Okudah. Beyond that, they’re in a good spot to get possibly the best cornerback in this year’s draft class.
According to OverTheCap.com, releasing Hayward will free up $5 million of available cap space while creating $2 million in dead money.
Hayward, 33, is a former second-round pick of the Packers back in 2012. He played out his rookie contract in Green Bay before signing a three-year, $15.3 million contract that included $6.8 million guaranteed with the Chargers in 2016.
The Chargers later signed Hayward to a three-year, $36 million extension with $20 million fully guaranteed in 2018. He was owed a base salary of $9,750,000 for the 2021 season when the Chargers released him.
From there, Hayward signed a one-year contract worth up to $4 million with the Raiders before signing a two-year, $11 million deal with the Falcons the following offseason.
In 2022, Hayward has appeared in six games for the Falcons and recorded 17 tackles and one interception.
