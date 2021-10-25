Falcons Release DB T.J. Green, Make Two Practice Squad Moves

The Falcons announced they have released DB T.J. Green from the roster, per D. Orlando Ledbetter.

Atlanta also signed S Luther Kirk to the practice squad and released K Elliott Fry.

Atlanta’s practice squad now includes:

T Willie Beavers DE Quinton Bell LB Emmanuel Ellerbee RB Caleb Huntley (Injured) G Ryan Neuzil TE John Raine WR Austin Trammell DB Chris Williamson WR Keelan Doss LB James Vaughters RB Qadree Ollison WR Juwan Green DT Anthony Rush S Shawn Williams TE Parker Hesse LB Daren Bates S Luther Kirk

Green, 26, is a former second-round pick of the Colts back in 2016. He spent just over two years in Indianapolis before he was waived at the start of the 2018 season.

Green later had brief stints with the Seahawks and Saints before he was waived in 2019 and claimed by the Panthers. Carolina released him coming out of training camp and he had a brief stint on their practice squad before landing with the Falcons for the rest of the 2020 season. He returned on a futures deal for 2021.

In 2021, Green has appeared in six games for the Falcons and recorded 11 tackles, no interceptions and one pass defense.