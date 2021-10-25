Falcons Release DB T.J. Green, Make Two Practice Squad Moves

The Falcons announced they have released DB T.J. Green from the roster, per D. Orlando Ledbetter.

Atlanta also signed S Luther Kirk to the practice squad and released K Elliott Fry.

Atlanta’s practice squad now includes:

  1. T Willie Beavers
  2. DE Quinton Bell
  3. LB Emmanuel Ellerbee
  4. RB Caleb Huntley (Injured)
  5. G Ryan Neuzil
  6. TE John Raine
  7. WR Austin Trammell
  8. DB Chris Williamson
  9. WR Keelan Doss
  10. LB James Vaughters
  11. RB Qadree Ollison
  12. WR Juwan Green
  13. DT Anthony Rush
  14. S Shawn Williams
  15. TE Parker Hesse
  16. LB Daren Bates
  17. S Luther Kirk

Green, 26, is a former second-round pick of the Colts back in 2016. He spent just over two years in Indianapolis before he was waived at the start of the 2018 season.

Green later had brief stints with the Seahawks and Saints before he was waived in 2019 and claimed by the Panthers. Carolina released him coming out of training camp and he had a brief stint on their practice squad before landing with the Falcons for the rest of the 2020 season. He returned on a futures deal for 2021. 

In 2021, Green has appeared in six games for the Falcons and recorded 11 tackles, no interceptions and one pass defense.

