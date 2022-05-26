Falcons Release DL John Cominsky

By
Jonathan Comeaux
-

According to Aaron Wilson, the Falcons have released DL John Cominsky on Thursday, 

Atlanta confirmed that they have cut Cominsky. 

Cominsky, 26, is a former fourth-round pick by the Falcons in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Charleston. He’s in the final year of his four-year, $3 million rookie contract. 

In 2021, Cominsky appeared in four games and recorded two total tackles and one tackle for loss. 

