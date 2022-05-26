Falcons Release DL John Cominsky

According to Aaron Wilson, the Falcons have released DL John Cominsky on Thursday,

Atlanta confirmed that they have cut Cominsky.

We have released DL John Cominsky. https://t.co/x5xreAjFUF — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) May 26, 2022

Cominsky, 26, is a former fourth-round pick by the Falcons in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Charleston. He’s in the final year of his four-year, $3 million rookie contract.

In 2021, Cominsky appeared in four games and recorded two total tackles and one tackle for loss.