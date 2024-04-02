Falcons Release DT Eddie Goldman From Reserve List

The Atlanta Falcons have released veteran DT Eddie Goldman from the reserve/left squad list.

Goldman, 30, is a former second-round pick of the Bears back in 2015. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $5.686 million contract when he agreed to a four-year contract extension with Chicago worth over $42 million, which included $25 million guaranteed.

He was entering the third year of his deal and set to earn a salary of $8,760,000 when Chicago released him.

He had visited with the Ravens but the two sides never reached an agreement. He then signed a one-year deal with the Falcons but retired less than two weeks later, missing the 2022 season.

In March of 2023, Goldman was reinstated by the Falcons but was placed back on the reserve/left squad list in July.

In 2021, Goldman appeared in 14 games and recorded 22 tackles, one tackle for loss, and half a sack.

For his career, Goldman appeared in 81 total games for the Bears and recorded 175 tackles, 13 sacks, and two fumble recoveries.