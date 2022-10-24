Falcons Release LB Jordan Brailford From Practice Squad

The Atlanta Falcons officially released LB Jordan Brailford from their practice squad on Monday.

Here’s the Falcons updated practice squad:

OL Justin Shaffer DL Derrick Tangelo (Injured) CB Matt Hankins OL Tyler Vrabel (Injured) WR Frank Darby OL Ryan Neuzil WR Cam Batson WR Josh Ali TE Tucker Fisk DB Dylan Mabin RB B.J. Baylor DB Jovante Moffatt DB Cornell Armstrong DT Jaleel Johnson WR Ra’Shaun Henry DT Jalen Dalton LB Dorian Etheridge

Brailford, 27, is a former seventh-round pick out of Oklahoma State back in 2019 by Washington. He agreed to a four-year, $2.6 million contract with Washington but was waived coming out of training camp.

From there, Brailford had a brief stint with the Vikings before signing on with the Falcons. He’s been on and off of their roster ever since.

In 2020, Jordan Brailford appeared in five games for the Vikings and recorded two tackles, no sacks, a forced fumble and a recovery.

During his college career at Oklahoma State, Brailford recorded 135 tackles, 16 sacks, an interception, three forced fumbles and a pass defense over the course of three seasons and 35 games.