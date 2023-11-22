Falcons Release WR Damiere Byrd From Practice Squad

The Atlanta Falcons announced Wednesday that they released WR Damiere Byrd from their practice squad.

Here’s the Falcons’ updated practice squad:

DB Natrone Brooks TE Tucker Fisk TE Parker Hesse DT Timmy Horne G Justin Shaffer T Tyler Vrabel T Barry Wesley (Injured) DB Lukas Denis DE Demone Harris LB Milo Eifler RB Carlos Washington WR Chris Blair WR Frank Darby RB Jacob Saylors (Injured) DB Arnold Tarpley LB Donavan Mutin T John Leglue

Byrd, 30, wound up signing on with the Panthers as an undrafted free agent out of South Carolina back in 2015. He bounced on and off their active roster until signing a one-year deal with the Cardinals in March of 2019

He signed a one-year deal with the Patriots for 2020 and signed another one-year deal with the Bears in 2021. From there, Byrd joined the Falcons on a one-year contract for the 2022 season before catching on with the Panthers this offseason.

Carolina placed Byrd on injured reserve and he was later released with a settlement before catching on with Atlanta.

In 2023, Byrd has appeared in one game for the Falcons, but has yet to catch a pass.