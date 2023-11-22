Falcons Release WR Damiere Byrd From Practice Squad

The Atlanta Falcons announced Wednesday that they released WR Damiere Byrd from their practice squad.
Here’s the Falcons’ updated practice squad:
- DB Natrone Brooks
- TE Tucker Fisk
- TE Parker Hesse
- DT Timmy Horne
- G Justin Shaffer
- T Tyler Vrabel
- T Barry Wesley (Injured)
- DB Lukas Denis
- DE Demone Harris
- LB Milo Eifler
- RB Carlos Washington
- WR Chris Blair
- WR Frank Darby
- RB Jacob Saylors (Injured)
- DB Arnold Tarpley
- LB Donavan Mutin
- T John Leglue
Byrd, 30, wound up signing on with the Panthers as an undrafted free agent out of South Carolina back in 2015. He bounced on and off their active roster until signing a one-year deal with the Cardinals in March of 2019
He signed a one-year deal with the Patriots for 2020 and signed another one-year deal with the Bears in 2021. From there, Byrd joined the Falcons on a one-year contract for the 2022 season before catching on with the Panthers this offseason.
Carolina placed Byrd on injured reserve and he was later released with a settlement before catching on with Atlanta.
In 2023, Byrd has appeared in one game for the Falcons, but has yet to catch a pass.
