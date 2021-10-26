Falcons Release WR Keelan Doss From Practice Squad, Sign DL Nick Thurman

The Atlanta Falcons announced they have signed DL Nick Thurman to the practice squad and released WR Keelan Doss in a corresponding move.

Atlanta’s practice squad now includes:

T Willie Beavers DE Quinton Bell LB Emmanuel Ellerbee RB Caleb Huntley (Injured) G Ryan Neuzil TE John Raine WR Austin Trammell DB Chris Williamson LB James Vaughters RB Qadree Ollison WR Juwan Green DT Anthony Rush S Shawn Williams TE Parker Hesse LB Daren Bates S Luther Kirk DL Nick Thurman

Doss, 25, wound up signing on with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent out of UC Davis. He agreed to a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Raiders, but was later cut loose coming out of the preseason.

The Jaguars signed Doss to their practice squad before the Raiders added him to their active roster a few weeks into the regular season. The Raiders brought him back on an exclusive rights contract last year and again on a futures deal for 2021, but was among their final roster cuts.

Doss caught on with the Falcons practice squad in September.

In 2019, Doss appeared in 14 games for the Raiders and caught 11 passes for 133 yards receiving and no touchdowns.