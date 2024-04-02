Falcons Releasing DL Ikenna Enechukwu

According to Mike Rothstein, the Falcons are releasing DL Ikenna Enechukwu.

Enechukwu, 24, went undrafted out of Rice back in 2022 before catching on with the Falcons.

He was then injured during training camp and spent the 2023 season on injured reserve.

During his four seasons with Rice, he appeared in 42 games, tallying 122 total tackles, 23 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

We will have more on Enechukwu as it becomes available.