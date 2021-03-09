Falcons Releasing G James Carpenter

By
Nate Bouda
-
     

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Falcons are releasing veteran G James Carpenter on Tuesday.

Carpenter, 31, is a former first-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2011. After four years in Seattle, he wound up signing a four-year, $19.1 million contract that included $7.5 million guaranteed with the Jets back in 2015.

Carpenter made a base salary of $4.45 million for the 2018 season before signing a four-year contract with the Falcons in 2019. 

In 2020, Carpenter appeared in 13 games for the Falcons and started all of them at guard.

