Falcons Releasing S Dean Marlowe & CB Mike Ford

The Atlanta Falcons released S Dean Marlowe and CB Mike Ford on Wednesday, per the NFL transaction wire.

Both are vested veterans who don’t have to pass through waivers, so it’s possible Atlanta could bring them back if they free up roster space by placing players on injured reserve.

This also frees up space for the two players the Falcons claimed earlier Wednesday.

Marlowe, 30, wound up signing a three-year, $1.575 million contract with the Panthers as an undrafted free agent out of James Madison back in 2015. The Panthers waived Marlowe with an injury designation and he later reverted to injured reserve before being waived with a settlement soon after.

From there, Marlowe signed on with the Bills before joining the Lions last year on a one-year contract. He signed with the Falcons this past offseason.

In 2021, Marlowe appeared in 16 games for the Lions and recorded 66 tackles, no interceptions, a fumble recovery and two pass deflections.