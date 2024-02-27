Falcons Releasing TE Jonnu Smith

Adam Schefter reports that the Falcons are releasing veteran TE Jonnu Smith.

Smith, 28, is a former third-round pick of the Titans back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.175 million contract when he agreed to a four–year, $50 million deal that included $31.25 million fully guaranteed with the Patriots.

The Patriots then traded Smith to the Falcons in exchange for a 2023 seventh-round pick back in March of 2023.

In 2023, Smith appeared in 17 games for the Falcons and caught 50 passes for 582 yards receiving and three touchdowns.

We will have more news on Smith as it becomes available.