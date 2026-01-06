Falcons Request GM Interview With 49ers Exec Josh Williams

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports the Falcons have requested an interview with 49ers director of scouting and football operations Josh Williams.

Williams has a GM interview scheduled with the Dolphins and was a finalist for the Jaguars job last offseason.

Here’s an updated list of the current candidates for the Falcons’ GM vacancy:

Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham (Requested)

(Requested) 49ers director of scouting and football operations Josh Williams (Requested)

Williams has been a member of the 49ers’ front office for nearly 15 years after graduating from Columbia. He was hired as a scouting assistant in 2011 and bounced around as an area scout until being promoted to National Scout in 2022.

San Francisco named him Director of Scouting and Football Operations in 2024.