Falcons Request Interview With Raiders Interim HC Antonio Pierce

According to Mike Garafolo, the Falcons have requested permission to interview Raiders interim HC Antonio Pierce for their head coaching vacancy.

Pierce is considered the leading candidate to get the head coach job in Las Vegas, and has also interviewed with the Titans.

Here’s the current list of candidates for the Falcons:

Lions OC Ben Johnson (Requested Interview) Ravens DL coach Anthony Weaver (Requested Interview) Lions DC Aaron Glenn (Requested Interview) 49ers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks (Requested Interview) Rams DC Raheem Morris (Requested Interview) Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan (Requested Interview) Texans OC Bobby Slowik (Requested Interview) Panthers DC Ejiro Evero (Requested Interview) Ravens DC Mike Macdonald (Requested Interview) Raiders Interim HC Antonio Pierce (Requested Interview) Former Patriots HC Bill Belichick

Pierce, 45, played nine seasons in the NFL for Washington and the Giants. After retiring in 2010, Pierce took his first coaching job at Long Beach Poly high school in 2014.

Pierce was eventually hired as the LB coach at Arizona State under Herm Edwards in 2017. He worked his way up to associate head coach/defensive coordinator/recruiting coordinator but resigned amidst an investigation for recruiting violations.

He landed with the Raiders as their LB coach in 2022 and was promoted to interim head coach after Las Vegas fired Josh McDaniels.

As the interim coach, Pierce compiled a record of 5-4 in 2023.

We’ll have more on the Falcons coaching search as the news is available.