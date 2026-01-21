Falcons Requested Interview With Chiefs Assistant GM Mike Bradway

According to Ian Rapoport, the Falcons have requested permission to interview Chiefs GM Mike Bradway for their GM position.

Rapoport says Bradway is the latest Kansas City lieutenant attracting attention.

Here’s where the Falcons’ GM search stands so far:

Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham (Requested)

(Requested) 49ers director of scouting and football operations Josh Williams (Requested)

(Requested) Steelers assistant GM Andy Weidl (Requested)

(Requested) Texans assistant GM James Liipfert (Requested)

(Requested) Chiefs assistang GM Mike Bradway (Requested)

Bradway, joined the Eagles as an area scout after playing college football at Villanova. He worked his way up to assistant director of college scouting.

From there, Bradway left to join the Chiefs in 2018 as the assistant director of player personnel, eventually rising to senior director of player personnel in 2021 and earning a promotion to assistant GM in 2025.