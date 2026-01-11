Falcons Requested Interview With DC Ejiro Evero

Tom Pelissero reports that the Falcons have requested to interview Panthers DC Ejiro Evero for their defensive coordinator position.

Here is an updated list of Atlanta’s head coaching candidates:

Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Browns HC Kevin Stefanski (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Broncos DC Vance Joseph (Requested)

(Requested) 49ers DC Robert Saleh (Requested)

(Requested) Seahawks DC Aden Durde (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Panthers DC Ejiro Evero (Requested)

Evero has only one other request so far, from the Raiders. This will likely change, as Carolina was just recently eliminated from the playoffs by the Rams.

Evero, 45, was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Raiders out of UC Davis back in 2004 before returning to his alma mater as an assistant coach.

He then began his NFL coaching career with the Buccaneers as a defensive quality control coach before joining the 49ers and Packers in the same capacity.

The Rams then hired Evero as their safeties coach in 2017 before he was promoted to secondary coach and passing game coordinator in 2021. The Broncos hired him as defensive coordinator in 2022. He took the same job with the Panthers in 2023.

In 2025, the Panthers’ defense ranked No. 16 in yards allowed, No. 15 in points per game, No. 20 in passing defense, and No. 15 in rushing defense.

We will have more on Evero as it becomes available.