Falcons Requested To Interview Ravens DC Mike Macdonald For HC Position

The Atlanta Falcons have requested to interview Ravens DC Mike Macdonald for their vacant head coaching position, according to Adam Schefter.

The growing list of candidates for the Falcons’ job includes:

Lions OC Ben Johnson

Ravens DL coach Anthony Weaver

Lions DC Aaron Glenn

49ers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks

Rams DC Raheem Morris

Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan

Texans OC Bobby Slowik

Panthers DC Ejiro Evero

Ravens DC Mike Macdonald

(Requested Interview) Former Patriots HC Bill Belichick

Macdonald, 35, began his college coaching career in 2010 as a graduate assistant at the University of Georgia and was promoted to defensive quality control coach from 2011-2013.

The Ravens hired him in 2014 as an intern and he worked his way to become a defensive assistant from 2015-2016, defensive backs coach in 2017, and linebackers coach from 2018-2020.

The University of Michigan hired him as their defensive coordinator in 2021, but he returned to Baltimore in 2022.

In 2023, the Ravens’ defense ranked No. 1 in scoring, No. 6 in yards, No. 6 against the pass, and No. 14 against the run.