Falcons Restructure LB Deion Jones’ Deal

According to Field Yates, the Falcons have restructured the contract of LB Deion Jones for a net of $6.8 million in savings this season.

Yates says the Falcons converted $8.5 million of Jones’ base salary into a signing bonus and added three void years to spread the money out.

Jones is on injured reserve right now and the Falcons seem to be pretty much stuck with him, so this is a way to get a little extra cap relief to operate this season. Jones also gets the salary sooner this way.

Jones, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Falcons back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $4.546 million contract and set to make a base salary of $1.07 million for the 2019 season when he agreed to a four-year, $57 million extension that includes $34 million guaranteed.

Jones was set to make base salaries of $9.64 million and $12 million in the final two years of the deal.

In 2021, Jones appeared in 16 games for the Falcons and recorded 137 tackles, two sacks, a forced fumble and six pass deflections.