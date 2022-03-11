Falcons Restructure Matt Ryan’s Contract, Create $12M Of Cap Room

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Falcons have restructured QB Matt Ryan’s contract and in turn created $12 million of cap space for the 2022 season.

Ryan was due $23.75 million in cash in 2022 and had a cap figure of $48.66 million.

Ryan, 36, is a former first-round pick of the Falcons back in 2008. He was entering the final year of his six-year, $103.75 million contract when he agreed to a new five-year, $150 million extension with the Falcons in 2018 that included $100 million guaranteed.

Ryan’s contract has been restructured multiple times in recent years for cap space, which is why his cap figures have annually been so high.

In 2021, Ryan appeared in all 17 games for the Falcons and completed 67 percent of his passes for 3,968 yards, 20 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions to go along with 82 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown.