Falcons Restructured G Chris Lindstrom & CB AJ Terrell For Nearly $20M In Cap Space

According to Spotrac, the Falcons restructured the contracts of CB AJ Terrell and G Chris Lindstrom to create nearly $20 million in cap space.

Along with an extension for LT Jake Matthews that freed up $8.5 million in cap space, those two moves helped get the Falcons under the cap and comprised a major chunk of their free agent budget this offseason.

Lindstrom, 28, was selected by the Falcons with the No. 14 overall pick in 2019 out of Boston College. He agreed to a four-year, $14,708,738 rookie contract that included a $8,717,264 signing bonus.

The Falcons picked up Lindstrom’s fifth-year option for the 2023 season and later signed him to a five-year, $105 million extension in March 2023.

He’s due base salaries of $16 million and $15.75 million over the next two seasons.

In 2024, Lindstrom appeared in all 17 games for the Falcons and made 17 starts at right guard. Pro Football Focus had him graded as the No. 1 guard out of 77 qualifying players.

Terrell, 26, was selected in the first round by the Falcons out of Clemson back in 2020. He signed a four-year, $14.3 million rookie contract that included a fifth-year option through 2024. Atlanta picked up his fifth-year option in April of 2023.

The team then signed him to a four-year, $81 million contract extension going into the 2024 season.

In 2024, Terrell appeared in and started all 17 games for the Falcons and recorded 66 total tackles, two tackles for loss, two interceptions and six passes defended.