Falcons Scheduling Interview With Mike Vrabel For HC Job

Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reports that the Falcons are scheduling an interview with former Titans HC Mike Vrabel for their head-coaching vacancy.

Here’s the updated list of candidates for the Falcons’ job:

Lions OC Ben Johnson (Requested Interview) Ravens DL coach Anthony Weaver (Interviewed) Lions DC Aaron Glenn (Requested Interview) 49ers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks (Requested Interview) Rams DC Raheem Morris (Requested Interview) Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan (Requested Interview) Texans OC Bobby Slowik (Requested Interview) Panthers DC Ejiro Evero (Interviewed) Ravens DC Mike Macdonald (Requested Interview) Raiders Interim HC Antonio Pierce (Requested Interview) Former Patriots HC Bill Belichick (Interviewed) Former Titans HC Mike Vrabel (Requested Interview)

Vrabel, 48, began his coaching career with Ohio State as their linebackers coach back in 2011 after a 14-year playing career as a linebacker with the Steelers, Patriots and Chiefs.

After several years with the Buckeyes, Vrabel was hired by the Texans as their linebackers coach in 2014 and wound up being promoted to defensive coordinator in 2017. The Titans hired Vrabel as their head coach back in 2018.

Tennessee opted to fire Vrabel this offseason.

In six years with the Titans, Vrabel has compiled a record of 52-41 with three playoff appearances and a 2-3 playoff record. He was also named the 2021 coach of the year.