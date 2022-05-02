Falcons Sign 13 Undrafted Free Agents

The Atlanta Falcons announced Monday that they’ve signed 13 undrafted free agents to contracts.

The full list includes:

Ferris State WR Jared Bernhardt Arizona WR Stanley Berryhill California OLB Kuony Deng Iowa CB Matt Hankins Michigan S Brad Hawkins Kansas State DL Timothy Horne Central Connecticut WR Tyshaun James Colorado ILB Nathan Landman UC-Davis DL Bryce Rodgers Penn State DL Derrick Tangelo Portland State P Seth Vernon Boston College OL Tyler Vrabel UT-San Antonio TE Leroy Watson

Bernhardt previously starred in lacrosse at Maryland, starting on their National Championship team in 2017 as a freshman and was later named the top player in the country.

He then attended Ferris State where he became a quarterback, leading the team to an undefeated National Championship win for Division II in 2021.

During his lone season of college football, Bernhardt passed for 1,322 yards and 11 touchdowns while rushing for 1,421 yards and 26 touchdowns. He was also named the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Player of the Year.