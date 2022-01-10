Falcons Sign 17 Players To Futures Contracts

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Atlanta Falcons announced that they’ve signed 17 players to futures contracts on Monday for the 2022 season. 

Falcons Helmet

The full list includes:

  1. DB Cornell Armstrong
  2. OL Willie Beavers
  3. OLB Quinton Bell
  4. LB Jordan Brailford
  5. LB Dorian Etheridge
  6. WR Chad Hansen
  7. RB Caleb Huntley
  8. DB Luther Kirk
  9. P Dom Maggio
  10. OL Ryan Neuzil
  11. DB Lafayette Pitts
  12. TE John Raine
  13. LB Rashad Smith
  14. DE Nick Thurman
  15. WR Austin Trammell
  16. DB Dee Alford
  17. TE Brayden Lenius

Armstrong, 26, is a former sixth-round pick by the Dolphins back in 2018 out of Southern Mississippi. He was entering the second year of his four-year, $2,578,408 rookie contract when the Dolphins waived him coming out of the preseason. 

The Texans later signed Armstrong before adding him to their practice squad. He was eventually promoted to their active roster in October. Houston re-signed Armstrong for the 2021 season but waived him coming out of the preseason. He was cut again in October after joining the practice squad. 

Armstrong signed with the Falcons’ practice squad last year. 

In 2020, Armstrong was active for 10 games, but did not record a statistic for the Texans.

