Falcons Sign 17 Players To Futures Contracts

The Atlanta Falcons announced that they’ve signed 17 players to futures contracts on Monday for the 2022 season.

The full list includes:

Armstrong, 26, is a former sixth-round pick by the Dolphins back in 2018 out of Southern Mississippi. He was entering the second year of his four-year, $2,578,408 rookie contract when the Dolphins waived him coming out of the preseason.

The Texans later signed Armstrong before adding him to their practice squad. He was eventually promoted to their active roster in October. Houston re-signed Armstrong for the 2021 season but waived him coming out of the preseason. He was cut again in October after joining the practice squad.

Armstrong signed with the Falcons’ practice squad last year.

In 2020, Armstrong was active for 10 games, but did not record a statistic for the Texans.