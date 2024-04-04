Falcons Sign CB Antonio Hamilton

The Atlanta Falcons announced they signed CB Antonio Hamilton to a contract on Friday.

Welcome to ATL, Antonio! — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) April 4, 2024

Hamilton, 31, wound up signing a three-year, $1.62 million contract with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent out of South Carolina State back in 2016. He managed to make the 53-man roster in each of his first two years with the Raiders.

The Raiders waived him at the start of the 2018 season and he was claimed off of waivers by the Giants and re-signed to a one-year deal in 2019. Hamilton signed a one-year deal with the Chiefs in 2020 and later caught on with the Cardinals prior to the 2021 season.

Hamilton spent the first three weeks of the season on Arizona’s practice squad and was elevated to the active roster for select games. He re-signed with the Cardinals on two consecutive one-year deals and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent.

In 2023, Hamilton appeared in 14 games for the Cardinals and recorded 40 tackles and 11 pass defenses.