Falcons Sign DB John Reid To Practice Squad

The Atlanta Falcons officially signed DB John Reid to their practice squad, per the NFL transactions wire.

Atlanta’s practice squad now includes:

OL Justin Shaffer DL Derrick Tangelo (Injured) CB Matt Hankins OL Tyler Vrabel (Injured) WR Josh Ali TE Tucker Fisk DB Dylan Mabin RB B.J. Baylor WR Ra’Shaun Henry LB Dorian Etheridge DT Kobe Smith DE Amani Bledsoe LB Quinton Bell C Jonotthan Harrison TE John Raine WR Emeka Emezie (Injured) WR Javelin Guidry LB Nate Landman WR Ra’Shaun Henry DB John Reid

Reid, 26, was a fourth-round pick out of Penn State in the 2020 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year rookie contract worth $3.8 million with the Texans.

However, the Texans traded him to the Seahawks after just one season for a conditional draft pick. Seattle waived Reid coming out of the preseason and signed him to the practice squad. He was promoted late in the season and re-signed as an exclusive rights free agent for 2022.

However, Seattle waived Reid in October and he later caught on with the Falcons’ practice squad. The Titans signed him off of Atlanta’s practice squad last month but cut him loose last week.

In 2022, Reid has appeared in three games for the Titans and recorded five tackles.