Falcons Sign DB John Reid To Practice Squad

By
Jonathan Comeaux
-

The Atlanta Falcons officially signed DB John Reid to their practice squad, per the NFL transactions wire. 

John Reid

Atlanta’s practice squad now includes:

  1. OL Justin Shaffer 
  2. DL Derrick Tangelo (Injured)
  3. CB Matt Hankins
  4. OL Tyler Vrabel (Injured)
  5. WR Josh Ali
  6. TE Tucker Fisk
  7. DB Dylan Mabin
  8. RB B.J. Baylor
  9. WR Ra’Shaun Henry
  10. LB Dorian Etheridge
  11. DT Kobe Smith
  12. DE Amani Bledsoe
  13. LB Quinton Bell
  14. C Jonotthan Harrison
  15. TE John Raine
  16. WR Emeka Emezie (Injured)
  17. WR Javelin Guidry
  18. LB Nate Landman
  19. WR Ra’Shaun Henry
  20. DB John Reid

Reid, 26, was a fourth-round pick out of Penn State in the 2020 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year rookie contract worth $3.8 million with the Texans.

However, the Texans traded him to the Seahawks after just one season for a conditional draft pick. Seattle waived Reid coming out of the preseason and signed him to the practice squad. He was promoted late in the season and re-signed as an exclusive rights free agent for 2022. 

However, Seattle waived Reid in October and he later caught on with the Falcons’ practice squad. The Titans signed him off of Atlanta’s practice squad last month but cut him loose last week. 

In 2022, Reid has appeared in three games for the Titans and recorded five tackles. 

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply