Falcons Sign DL Kemoko Turay

The Atlanta Falcons announced that they’ve signed DL Kemoko Turay to a contract on Saturday.

Turay tried out for the Falcons on Friday and it looks like things went well enough for him to earn an offer from the team.

Turay, 28, was drafted by the Colts in the second round out of Rutgers in 2018. He signed a four-year, $5.2 million rookie deal.

Turay was testing out the free-agent market for the first time in his career when he caught on with the 49ers last year. He was on and off of their roster.

In 2022, Turay appeared in three games for the 49ers and recorded one tackle.