Falcons Sign DT Grady Jarrett To Three-Year, $51M Extension

According to Ian Rapoport, the Falcons and DT Grady Jarrett have come to terms on a three-year, $51 million extension.

Rapoport adds $34.5 million of that total is fully guaranteed, which is a nice payday for Jarrett.

The deal lowers Jarrett’s cap hit for this season, giving the Falcons additional breathing room to work with, and locks up their best defender for a few more seasons.

Jarrett, 29, is a former fifth-round pick of the Falcons back in 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.527 million contract and made a base salary of $1.907 million for the 2018 season.

The Falcons franchised Jarrett during the offseason before later signing him to a four-year, $68 million extension that included $42.5 million guaranteed.

He was entering the final year of his contract and set to make a base salary of $16.5 million in 2022.

In 2021, Jarrett appeared in all 17 games for the Falcons and recorded 59 total tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, one fumble recovery and one pass deflection. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 31 interior defender out of 109 qualifying players.