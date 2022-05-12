Falcons Sign Four Draft Picks Including First-Round WR Drake London

The Atlanta Falcons announced Thursday that they’ve signed four draft picks including first-round WR Drake London, fifth-round RB Tyler Allgeier, sixth-round G Justin Shaffer and sixth-round TE John FitzPatrick.

Rd Player Pos. Note 1 Drake London WR Signed 2 Arnold Ebiketie OLB 2 Troy Andersen LB 3 Desmond Ridder QB 3 DeAngelo Malone LB 5 Tyler Allgeier RB Signed 6 Justin Shaffer OG Signed 6 John FitzPatrick TE Signed

London, 20, was a three-year starter at USC. He was the Pac-12 offensive player of the year and a first-team All-PAC 12 selection in 2021. The Falcons used the No. 8 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.

At USC, London played both football and basketball.

Lance Zierlein compares him to former NFL WR Ed McCaffrey.

He’s projected to sign a four-year, $21,534,467 contract that includes a $12,841,430. There is also a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2025.

During his college career at USC, London appeared in 22 games and caught 160 passes for 2,153 yards receiving and 15 touchdowns over the course of three seasons.