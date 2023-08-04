Falcons Sign Four Players

The Atlanta Falcons announced Friday that they’ve signed four players to contracts.

The full list includes:

DL Matthew Gotal OL Michal Menet DL Caeveon Patton WR Mathew Sexton

Menet, 25, is a former seventh-round pick of the Cardinals back in 2021. He signed a four-year, $3.6 million contract with the Cardinals, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

Menet spent some time on the Cardinals’ practice squad before joining the Packers and later returning to Green Bay on a futures contract.

Menet has yet to appear in an NFL game.