Falcons Sign K Matthew Wright To Practice Squad

The Atlanta Falcons announced they have signed K Matthew Wright to the practice squad.

Starting K Younghoe Koo is dealing with a back injury, so this is some insurance at least for the Falcons if he can’t play this week against the Saints.

Wright, 27, wound up going undrafted out of UCF back in 2019. He later signed a rookie contract with the Steelers but was waived coming out of training camp.

He signed a futures deal with the Lions and was eventually let go by the team before joining the Jaguars practice squad. Jacksonville eventually elevated him to the active roster last season.

From there, Wright played for the Chiefs, Steelers and Panthers. He had a stint on the 49ers practice squad earlier this season.

In 2022, Wright appeared in six total games for the Chiefs and Steelers, converting 15-18 field goals and all 15 of his extra-point tries.