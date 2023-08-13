Falcons Sign LB Frank Ginda, Waive LB Mykal Walker

The Falcons announced on Sunday that they have signed LB Frank Ginda. Tom Pelissero later reported that the team was waiving LB Mykal Walker in a corresponding move.

Ginda, 26, wound up signing on with the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent out of San Jose State in 2018. Unfortunately, the Cardinals elected to cut Ginda a few months later.

After a brief stint with the Dolphins, Ginda appeared in the AAF before joining the Saints and then heading to the XFL and USFL.

Ginda was named the 2023 USFL Defensive Player of the Year and led the entire league in tackles.

During his college career at SJST, Ginda recorded 351 tackles, 29 tackles for a loss, 9.5 sacks, an interception, six forced fumbles, two recoveries with one being returned for a touchdown and four pass defenses over the course of 37 games.