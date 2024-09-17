Falcons Sign LB Josh Woods To Practice Squad

The Atlanta Falcons announced they have signed LB Josh Woods to the practice squad.
Atlanta’s practice squad now includes:
- WR Chris Blair
- CB Natrone Brooks
- WR Dylan Drummond
- DL Demone Harris
- DT Zion Logue
- DL LaCale London
- WR Jesse Matthews
- OL Andrew Stueber
- RB Carlos Washington Jr.
- S Dane Cruikshank
- TE John FitzPatrick
- DL Kenny Oginni (International)
- LB Monty Rice
- OL Elijah Wilkinson
- DE Khalid Kareem
- QB Nathan Peterman
- LB Josh Woods
Woods, 28, wound up going undrafted out of Maryland in 2018. He signed with the Bears following a tryout at rookie minicamp. However, he was waived coming out of the preseason and signed to the practice squad.
The Bears re-signed Woods to a futures deal for the 2019 season and he made the roster each of the past two seasons. The team then re-signed him to a one-year deal before waiving him coming out of the preseason.
Chicago re-signed Woods to the practice squad prior to the 2021 season. However, Woods was later signed off of the Bears’ practice squad by the Lions. He was set to be a restricted free agent prior to re-signing with Detroit.
Detroit opted to bring Woods back on a one-year deal in 2022. He signed with the Cardinals in 2023.
In 2023, Woods appeared in 11 games for the Cardinals and recorded 61 total tackles, two tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one pass deflection.
