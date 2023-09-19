Falcons Sign LB Milo Eifler To PS, Release WR Matthew Sexton

The Atlanta Falcons announced Tuesday that they’ve signed LB Milo Eifler to their practice squad and released WR Mathew Sexton from the unit. 

 Here’s the Falcons’ updated practice squad:

  1. DB Micah Abernathy
  2. DB Natrone Brooks
  3. TE Tucker Fisk
  4. TE Parker Hesse
  5. DT Timmy Horne
  6. DT Lacale London
  7. WR Xavier Malone
  8. G Justin Shaffer
  9. LB Andre Smith
  10. T Tyler Vrabel
  11. T Barry Wesley (Injured)
  12. T Joshua Miles
  13. WR C.J. Saunders
  14. DB Lukas Denis
  15. RB Godwin Igwebuike
  16. DE Demone Harris
  17. LB Milo Eifler

Eifler, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Illinois back in 2021. He later signed a rookie contract with the Jets but was waived coming out of the preseason.

Eifler had a brief stint with the Dolphins before joining the Commanders late in 2021. He returned to Washington this past March, but was waived at the start of the regular season.

For his career, has Eifler appeared in 13 games for Washington and recorded four tackles. 

