Falcons Sign LB Milo Eifler To PS, Release WR Matthew Sexton

The Atlanta Falcons announced Tuesday that they’ve signed LB Milo Eifler to their practice squad and released WR Mathew Sexton from the unit.
Here’s the Falcons’ updated practice squad:
- DB Micah Abernathy
- DB Natrone Brooks
- TE Tucker Fisk
- TE Parker Hesse
- DT Timmy Horne
- DT Lacale London
- WR Xavier Malone
- G Justin Shaffer
- LB Andre Smith
- T Tyler Vrabel
- T Barry Wesley (Injured)
- T Joshua Miles
- WR C.J. Saunders
- DB Lukas Denis
- RB Godwin Igwebuike
- DE Demone Harris
- LB Milo Eifler
Eifler, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Illinois back in 2021. He later signed a rookie contract with the Jets but was waived coming out of the preseason.
Eifler had a brief stint with the Dolphins before joining the Commanders late in 2021. He returned to Washington this past March, but was waived at the start of the regular season.
For his career, has Eifler appeared in 13 games for Washington and recorded four tackles.
