Falcons Sign P Dom Maggio

The Falcons announced on Monday they have signed P Dom Maggio to the roster.

Maggio, 22, signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Wake Forest following the 2020 NFL Draft. He was released by the team during camp and spent the season out of football.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game.

During his four-year college career, Maggio appeared in 52 games for the Demon Deacons and punted 291 times with a career 43.7 average. He had 30 touchbacks and put 101 kicks inside the 20.