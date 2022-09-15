Falcons Sign RB B.J. Baylor To Practice Squad

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The Atlanta Falcons announced they have signed RB B.J. Baylor to the practice squad. 

He had a workout with the team yesterday along with six other players.

The team will need to make a corresponding move from a practice squad that includes: 

  1. OL Justin Shaffer
  2. DL Derrick Tangelo
  3. OLB Jordan Brailford
  4. CB Matt Hankins
  5. OL Tyler Vrabel (Injured)
  6. WR Frank Darby
  7. RB Caleb Huntley
  8. OL Ryan Neuzil
  9. TE MyCole Pruitt
  10. WR Cam Batson
  11. S Teez Tabor
  12. WR Josh Ali
  13. TE Tucker Fisk
  14. CB Ka’Dar Hollman
  15. NT Khyiris Tonga
  16. DE Abdullah Anderson
  17. DB Dylan Mabin
  18. RB B.J. Baylor

Baylor, 24, signed with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Oregon State following the 2022 NFL Draft. He was waived during training camp among the first round of cuts. 

During his four-year college career, Baylor rushed 308 times for 1,718 yards (5.6 YPC) and 18 touchdowns, adding 16 receptions for 115 yards in 37 career games. 

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply