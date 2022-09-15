Falcons Sign RB B.J. Baylor To Practice Squad

The Atlanta Falcons announced they have signed RB B.J. Baylor to the practice squad.
He had a workout with the team yesterday along with six other players.
The team will need to make a corresponding move from a practice squad that includes:
- OL Justin Shaffer
- DL Derrick Tangelo
- OLB Jordan Brailford
- CB Matt Hankins
- OL Tyler Vrabel (Injured)
- WR Frank Darby
- RB Caleb Huntley
- OL Ryan Neuzil
- TE MyCole Pruitt
- WR Cam Batson
- S Teez Tabor
- WR Josh Ali
- TE Tucker Fisk
- CB Ka’Dar Hollman
- NT Khyiris Tonga
- DE Abdullah Anderson
- DB Dylan Mabin
- RB B.J. Baylor
Baylor, 24, signed with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Oregon State following the 2022 NFL Draft. He was waived during training camp among the first round of cuts.
During his four-year college career, Baylor rushed 308 times for 1,718 yards (5.6 YPC) and 18 touchdowns, adding 16 receptions for 115 yards in 37 career games.
