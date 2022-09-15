Falcons Sign RB B.J. Baylor To Practice Squad

The Atlanta Falcons announced they have signed RB B.J. Baylor to the practice squad.

He had a workout with the team yesterday along with six other players.

The team will need to make a corresponding move from a practice squad that includes:

OL Justin Shaffer DL Derrick Tangelo OLB Jordan Brailford CB Matt Hankins OL Tyler Vrabel (Injured) WR Frank Darby RB Caleb Huntley OL Ryan Neuzil TE MyCole Pruitt WR Cam Batson S Teez Tabor WR Josh Ali TE Tucker Fisk CB Ka’Dar Hollman NT Khyiris Tonga DE Abdullah Anderson DB Dylan Mabin RB B.J. Baylor

Baylor, 24, signed with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Oregon State following the 2022 NFL Draft. He was waived during training camp among the first round of cuts.

During his four-year college career, Baylor rushed 308 times for 1,718 yards (5.6 YPC) and 18 touchdowns, adding 16 receptions for 115 yards in 37 career games.