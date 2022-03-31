Falcons Sign S Dean Marlowe

The Atlanta Falcons announced Thursday that they’ve signed S Dean Marlowe to a one-year contract for the 2022 season.

We have signed safety Dean Marlowe to a one-year contract. pic.twitter.com/3e5mqHwueW — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) March 31, 2022

Marlowe, 29, wound up signing a three-year, $1.575 million contract with the Panthers as an undrafted free agent out of James Madison back in 2015. The Panthers waived Marlowe with an injury designation and he later reverted to injured reserve before being waived with a settlement soon after.

From there, Marlowe signed on with the Bills before joining the Lions last year on a one-year contract.

In 2021, Marlowe appeared in 16 games for the Lions and recorded 66 tackles, no interceptions, a fumble recovery and two pass deflections.