Falcons Sign Second-Round OL Matthew Bergeron, Wrap Up Draft Class

By
Jonathan Comeaux
-

The Atlanta Falcons announced they have officially signed No. 38 overall pick OL Matthew Bergeron to a rookie contract.

Atlanta has now signed all six of their picks from the 2023 NFL Draft. 

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note
1 8 Bijan Robinson RB Signed
2 38 Matthew Bergeron OG Signed
3 75 Zach Harrison DE Signed
4 113 Clark Phillips  DB Signed
7 224 DeMarcco Hellams S Signed
7 225 Jovaughn Gwyn G Signed

 

Bergeron, 23, is a native French speaker hailing from Victoriaville, Quebec, Canada and was named Second-team All-ACC in 2022.

Lance Zierlein compares him to Browns LG Joel Bitonio

He’s projected to sign a four-year, $8,978,480 rookie contract that includes a $3,529,804 signing bonus and will carry a cap figure of $1,632,451 in 2023. 

During his four-year career at Syracuse, Bergeron appeared in 46 games on the offensive line.

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply