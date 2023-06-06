Falcons Sign Second-Round OL Matthew Bergeron, Wrap Up Draft Class

The Atlanta Falcons announced they have officially signed No. 38 overall pick OL Matthew Bergeron to a rookie contract.
Atlanta has now signed all six of their picks from the 2023 NFL Draft.
|Rd
|Pick
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|8
|Bijan Robinson
|RB
|Signed
|2
|38
|Matthew Bergeron
|OG
|Signed
|3
|75
|Zach Harrison
|DE
|Signed
|4
|113
|Clark Phillips
|DB
|Signed
|7
|224
|DeMarcco Hellams
|S
|Signed
|7
|225
|Jovaughn Gwyn
|G
|Signed
Bergeron, 23, is a native French speaker hailing from Victoriaville, Quebec, Canada and was named Second-team All-ACC in 2022.
Lance Zierlein compares him to Browns LG Joel Bitonio.
He’s projected to sign a four-year, $8,978,480 rookie contract that includes a $3,529,804 signing bonus and will carry a cap figure of $1,632,451 in 2023.
During his four-year career at Syracuse, Bergeron appeared in 46 games on the offensive line.
