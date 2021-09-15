Falcons Sign Three To Practice Squad Including DL Mike Pennel

The Falcons announced they have signed three players to the practice squad, including OL Danny Isidora, DL Mike Pennel and OL Bryan Witzmann.

We have signed OL Danny Isidora, DL Mike Pennel and OL Bryan Witzmann to the practice squad and have released K Elliott Fry, WR Juwan Green and TE David Wells from the practice squad.https://t.co/W6CxMw9WFO — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) September 15, 2021

Atlanta’s practice squad now includes:

T Willie Beavers DE Quinton Bell LB Emmanuel Ellerbee RB Caleb Huntley DB Dwayne Johnson G Ryan Neuzil LB George Obinna (Injured) TE John Raine DT Chris Slayton WR Austin Trammell DB Chris Williamson WR Keelan Doss LB James Vaughters RB Qadree Ollison DL Mike Pennel OL Danny Isidora OL Bryan Witzmann

Pennel, 30, wound up signing on with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Colorado State-Pueblo back in 2014. He was waived towards the end of 2016 and was later claimed off of waivers by the Jets.

The Jets re-signed Pennel to a three-year contract worth up to $12 million in 2018 but New York declined his team option after one season. He signed on with the Patriots but was cut loose in late August.

Pennel worked out for the Colts, Lions, Packers, and Cardinals before signing with Kansas City in October. The Chiefs brought him back on a one-year deal last March and he joined the Bears a few months ago. He was placed on injured reserve and then released, however.

In 2020, Pennel appeared in 14 games for the Chiefs and recorded 29 total tackles. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 65 interior defender out of 126 qualifying players.