Falcons Sign Two To Practice Squad

The Atlanta Falcons announced they have signed OT Joshua Miles and WR C.J. Saunders to the practice squad.

Atlanta’s practice squad includes:

DB Micah Abernathy DB Natrone Brooks OL Justin Shaffer DL Timmy Horne RB Godwin Igwebuike DL LaCale London WR Matthew Sexton OL Tyler Vrabel OL Barry Wesley LB Andre Smith TE Parker Hesse TE Tucker Fisk WR Xavier Malone DL Kemoko Turay OT Joshua Miles WR C.J. Saunders

Miles, 27, is a former seventh-round pick of the Cardinals back in 2019. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.6 million contract with the Cardinals.

Miles was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career when he signed with the Falcons.

For his career, Miles has appeared in 17 games for the Cardinals, but has yet to make a start.