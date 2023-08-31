Falcons Sign Two To Practice Squad

The Atlanta Falcons announced they have signed OT Joshua Miles and WR C.J. Saunders to the practice squad.
We’ve signed Joshua Miles and C.J. Saunders to our practice squad
— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) August 31, 2023
Atlanta’s practice squad includes:
- DB Micah Abernathy
- DB Natrone Brooks
- OL Justin Shaffer
- DL Timmy Horne
- RB Godwin Igwebuike
- DL LaCale London
- WR Matthew Sexton
- OL Tyler Vrabel
- OL Barry Wesley
- LB Andre Smith
- TE Parker Hesse
- TE Tucker Fisk
- WR Xavier Malone
- DL Kemoko Turay
- OT Joshua Miles
- WR C.J. Saunders
Miles, 27, is a former seventh-round pick of the Cardinals back in 2019. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.6 million contract with the Cardinals.
Miles was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career when he signed with the Falcons.
For his career, Miles has appeared in 17 games for the Cardinals, but has yet to make a start.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!