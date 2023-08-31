Falcons Sign Two To Practice Squad

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The Atlanta Falcons announced they have signed OT Joshua Miles and WR C.J. Saunders to the practice squad. 

Atlanta’s practice squad includes: 

  1.  DB Micah Abernathy
  2. DB Natrone Brooks
  3. OL Justin Shaffer
  4. DL Timmy Horne
  5. RB Godwin Igwebuike
  6. DL LaCale London
  7. WR Matthew Sexton
  8. OL Tyler Vrabel
  9. OL Barry Wesley
  10. LB Andre Smith
  11. TE Parker Hesse
  12. TE Tucker Fisk
  13. WR Xavier Malone
  14. DL Kemoko Turay
  15. OT Joshua Miles
  16. WR C.J. Saunders

Miles, 27, is a former seventh-round pick of the Cardinals back in 2019. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.6 million contract with the Cardinals.

Miles was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career when he signed with the Falcons.

For his career, Miles has appeared in 17 games for the Cardinals, but has yet to make a start.

