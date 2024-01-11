Falcons Sign WR Austin Mack To Futures Deal

The Atlanta Falcons have signed WR Austin Mack to a futures contract, per the NFL transaction wire.

The full list of futures contracts includes:

WR Chris Blair DB Natrone Brooks DB Lukas Denis LB Milo Eifler DE Demone Harris T John Leglue LB Donavan Mutin DT Willington Previlon G Justin Shaffer T Ryan Swoboda T Tyler Vrabel RB Carlos Washington T Barry Wesley RB Robert Burns DB Arnold Tarpley WR Austin Mack

Mack, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Ohio State back in 2020. He later signed a three-year, $2.28 million contract with the Giants, but was waived coming out of training camp.

The Giants did, however, re-sign Mack to their practice squad after clearing waivers. From there, he had a brief stint with the Titans before joining the 49ers in 2021.

San Francisco brought Mack back on a futures contract in 2022 but waived him with an injury designation. He spent the 2023 season in the CFL.

During his college career at Ohio State, Mack caught 79 passes for 1,050 yards receiving and six touchdowns over the course of four seasons and 32 games.