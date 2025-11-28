Falcons Sign WR Dylan Drummond From Practice Squad

The Atlanta Falcons officially signed WR Dylan Drummond from their practice squad to the active roster for Week 13, per Will McFadden of the team’s site.

This comes with WR Drake London being ruled out of Sunday’s game.

Drummond, 23, originally signed on with the Lions as an undrafted free agent out of Eastern Michigan in 2023. He was among Detroit’s final roster cuts as a rookie and caught on with their practice squad.

He signed with the Giants’ practice squad in November 2023 but was released in January. He’s bounced on and off the Falcons’ practice squad ever since.

In 2025, Drummond has appeared in three games for the Falcons and recorded three receptions for 18 yards (6.0 YPC).