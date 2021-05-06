Falcons Sign WR Juwan Green

The Falcons announced on Thursday they have signed WR Juwan Green.

Green, 22, signed with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent out of Albany in 2020. He was waived coming out of camp and landed on the practice squad, where he spent the entire season.

Green was not signed to a futures deal for 2021.

During his college career, Green recorded 106 receptions for 1,815 yards (17.1 YPC) and 21 touchdowns in 23 games.