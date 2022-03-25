Falcons Sign WR KhaDarel Hodge

The Atlanta Falcons announced Friday that they’ve signed WR KhaDarel Hodge to a one-year contract.

Hodge, 27, wound up going undrafted out of Prairie View A&M back in 2018. He later signed on with the Rams and returned to Los Angeles on an exclusive rights contract for the 2019 season.

Hodge was waived coming out of the preseason and later claimed by the Browns. Cleveland re-signed him to a contract last year as a restricted free agent.

However, the Browns waived Hodge and he was later claimed by the Lions.

In 2021, Hodge appeared in 16 games for the Lions and caught 13 passes for 157 yards receiving and no touchdowns.